LAFAYETTE, Ind. −Twenty-year-old Destiny Hodge called 911 after she was shot in the back while riding in a car on Veterans Memorial Parkway about 2 a.m. Friday, and police met the car at the corner of Brady Lane and Concord Road, police said.

The car in which Hodge was riding was eastbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway near the U.S. 52 intersection when someone in another eastbound car started shooting. A bullet struck Hodge in the back.

She was treated Friday morning and released at a local hospital, police said.

Lafayette shooting: Woman shot early Friday on Veterans Memorial Parkway

Police said the shooting was targeted and was not random.

Police found several shell casings on Veterans Memorial Parkway at the scene, and police said several bullet holes were found in the car in which Hodge was a passenger.

The case remains under investigation.

Police did not release any descriptions about the suspects or the vehicles involved in the shooting.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Several bullet holes found in car where 20-year-old was wounded