Several Buyers Indicate Interest In Hodlnaut: Report

Alys Key
·1 min read

Several potential buyers have signaled interest in troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut, including its claims in FTX’s bankruptcy, according to a report.

Various parties have contacted the Singapore-based company’s interim judicial managers, who were appointed to oversee its restructuring last summer, Bloomberg reported, citing a password-protected affidavit.

The possible bidders are now in the process of signing non-disclosure agreements. Decrypt has contacted Hodlnaut and its judicial managers at EY Singapore for comment.

Hodlnaut faces challenges

Hodlnaut was one of many companies affected by the collapse of FTX in November last year, although its difficulties date back to at least as early as May, when it lost almost $190 million in the crash of the Terra ecosystem.

The company halted withdrawals in August and enlisted third-party interim managers at the same time as it cut 80% of its staff to save money.

Hodlnaut held $13.2 million worth of cryptocurrency on FTX as of late October last year, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and FTX’s native FTT tokens.

The latest affidavit also reportedly shows that, as of December 9 2022, Hodlnaut had outstanding debts of $160.3 million to the Algorand Foundation, Samtrade Custodian, SAM Fintech and Jean-Marc Treameaux.

Singapore Police Probe Hodlnaut for ‘Possible Cheating and Fraud’

The firm is also facing a probe led by Singapore’s white-collar crime investigation unit into “possible cheating and fraud”, launched in November.

Last month, Hodlnaut’s creditors rejected a proposal to restructure the company, and suggested it was in their best interest to dissolve the firm.

Recommended Stories

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stages demos

    Investors dumped more Adani stock on Monday as India's opposition staged protests calling for a full enquiry into allegations of major accounting fraud at the country's biggest conglomerate.The main opposition Congress party, which has called for a "serious investigation" by the central bank and regulator, on Monday staged protests including in New Delhi and Mumbai.

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Former Florida CEO sentenced to prison for tax evasion

    A former Florida CEO was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison after evading his federal income taxes.

  • We make $140K in Raleigh and hope to retire in about a year with $1 million. Is there a certain type of financial adviser we should be looking for?

    Have an issue with your current financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • Goldman Sachs makes a bold housing market call—when the investment bank expects U.S. home prices to bottom

    U.S. home prices might be nearing the bottom, says Goldman Sachs.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • 3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

    There's no guarantee these stocks will split this year. But their share prices are certainly high enough to do so.

  • Warren Buffett's Advice for Investing in a New Bull Market

    Happy days are here again. Maybe. Hopefully. The S&P 500 is up close to 16% above its previous low set on Oct. 12, 2022. To reach the commonly accepted threshold for a new bull market, it only needs to rise another 4% or so.

  • Is This 'Boring' Strategy the Best Way to Build Wealth? Here's What We Think

    Building wealth is a goal everyone should have. This doesn't necessarily mean you need to aim to be rich -- but you want enough money to provide you with financial freedom, security, and the ability to retire without worry. There are lots of different strategies for building wealth, some of which (like investing in cryptocurrency) can be much riskier than others.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.

  • Can I Buy a Home with an LLC?

    If you're buying an investment property, it may make sense to buy it using a limited liability corporation (LLC). While there are certain hurdles you'll have to clear, buying a house with an LLC can have many legal and financial … Continue reading → The post How to Buy a House With an LLC appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. At the core of the bull thesis for Medical Properties Trust is that people are always going to need healthcare, whether it's at a hospital or a clinical space. Right now, its collection of general acute care hospitals is worth around $14.8 billion in assets, and renting out those spaces is how it generated net income of $222 million in third-quarter 2022.

  • These Will Be the Most Stable Housing Markets in 2023

    After home prices hit record highs last year, high mortgage rates have slowed down the housing market considerably. According to Redfin, home sales will fall to the lowest level since 2011. Redfin predicts that there will be 4.3 million homes sold in 2023, a 16% decline from 2022 and a 30% drop from 2021.