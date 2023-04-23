Several car break-ins in Swampscott prompt warning from police

Authorities in one North Shore town are reminding the public to lock their cars after a recent rash of break-ins.

Swampscott Police say they’ve received numerous reports of cars that were broken into and that all the vehicles involved were unlocked.

“Thieves typically won’t waste time entering a locked vehicle unless there are valuables visible,” police wrote in a social media post. “Simply locking your vehicle and hiding anything of value can protect you from becoming a victim.”

Anyone who believes they are a victim of a recent car break-in or vandalism is asked to call police.

