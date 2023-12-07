Several car thefts reported in Dover; police warn residents to take precautions

DOVER ‒ Several car thefts have been reported in the city of Dover in recent weeks, and police are advising residents to take precautions to protect their property.

The latest thefts were on Dec. 4 when a 2019 Subaru Ascent was taken in the 100 block of Stucky Drive and a 2017 Ford F150 was stolen in the 200 block of West 21st Street. The F150 was recovered later that day in Canton.

"We had developed some leads that we were following up on, developed some suspects. Canton PD was able to apprehend four suspects in one of the stolen vehicles," said Capt. Detective Chad Mowrer.

According to police reports, the vehicle sustained little damage.

He said authorities think the vehicle thefts are related, "but we're still putting pieces together."

Police will be continuing the investigation and following up leads, he said. There may be some charges in the future.

In the meantime, residents should take some simple steps to protect their vehicles.

"We just caution residents to lock their vehicles. Don't leave valuables in them. The biggest preventer of car thefts is to lock their vehicles," Mowrer said.

"Don't be afraid to say something if they see something suspicious and keep your vehicles and residences locked."

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Car thefts reported in Dover; residents urged to take precautions