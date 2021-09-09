Several catalytic converters stolen from Vernon school buses Wednesday night

Vernon police are investigating the theft of several catalytic converters from local school buses Wednesday night.

The thefts occurred at at First Student bus company lot, located at 25 Whitney Ferguson Road, and police believe the catalytic converters were taken from the vehicles overnight although they were parked in a secured lot.

“There were minor delays in school operations this morning thanks to the quick actions of the Vernon Public Schools and the First Student bus company,” police said.

The police department said they’ll be increasing their patrols throughout the town and encourage residents to call if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the theft of catalytic converters from the school buses should call police at (860) 872-9126.

The investigation remains ongoing.

