Several Central Florida areas with patchy, dense fog Friday morning

A good portion of lower Central Florida is dealing with patchy, dense fog.

Early Friday morning, the fog is in Indian River, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Osceola and southern Brevard counties early this morning, according to NWS Melbourne.

Additional fog could make its way farther north before sunrise, however, it’s scheduled to diminish by mid-morning.

It will be a generally dry day although isolated sprinkles on the Atlantic waters could hit the coast.

High temperatures are in the mid-70s.

There is a high risk of rip currents at area beaches and small craft should exercise caution across offshore waters.