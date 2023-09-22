Several charges lodged against Winona woman

Sep. 21—A Winona woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after a recent motor vehicle crash.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edmond Road on Sept. 12. A news release from Fridley noted the vehicle had overturned. When deputies arrived, they found a single female driver and two juvenile passengers.

According to the release, deputies smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver's breath. Deputies contacted a DUI expert from within the department to respond. The driver was subsequently determined to be under the influence of alcohol. In the release from Fridley, she admitted to having "a few" shots of moonshine.

Whitney L. James, 26, of Winona, was charged with the felony offense of child neglect creating risk of substantial injury or death (two counts), and the misdemeanor offenses of DUI, DUI with minors in the vehicle, and failure to maintain control.

Anyone with pertinent information to this investigation is urged to call the sheriff's department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 1-304-255-7867.