Several children deported by Russians brought back to Ukraine

Several Ukrainian children who were taken from Ukraine to Russia and occupied territories have been brought back home.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentarian Human Rights Commissioner; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Lubinets said that three children were brought back to Ukraine, and the Office of the President stated that four children were brought back: a 17-year-old girl and three boys aged 6, 3 and 9.

"They are already at home with their families. Each of them has their own story. They need to be heard in different countries of the world to have a true understanding of Russia's crimes," Andrii Yermak says.

Yermak also recounted the stories of the families to which the boys were brought back.

The family lived in Kherson Oblast. The child's mother was a soldier who went to defend Ukraine. Her son stayed at home with his grandparents.

When Russia occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the mother could not evacuate her son and was taken captive by the Russians. Later, after the woman was freed, she started looking for her son and finally managed to bring the child back to his relatives.

The second boy had congenital health problems. He was in an institution in Kherson Oblast, where he was being prepared for surgery at Okhmatdyt, the biggest children’s hospital in Ukraine that is located in Kyiv. Because of the war, his parents evacuated, and the boy ended up under occupation. Together with other children, he was forcibly taken to Crimea. And now, after a long separation, the family is together.

Another boy ended up in an orphanage in Bryansk Oblast of Russia. His grandmother was looking for him, and now they are together.

Background: The Human Rights Commissioner's Office and the President's Office brought back a boy deported from Ukraine to Russia.

