Several children found living in conditions ‘unfit for human habitation,’ Floyd County police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
Three people received child cruelty-related charges after three children were found in a home police say was unfit for human habitation.

Floyd County police said officers received reports of children who were living in bad condition at a home on Chubb Road.

When officers got to the location, they found an 11-year-old, 14-year-old and 16-year-old with roaches on their clothes.

Officers said the home was covered in animal urine, trash and feces.

The children were described as having a noticeable odor while at school according to police.

Authorities added that officers witnessed a cat urinate on the stove.

“The home is in such a state of neglect, the children’s health has suffered,” officers wrote in their report.

Authorities charged Robin Smith, Austin Byess and Albert Byess with three counts of deprivation of a minor and three counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

It is unclear what the relationship the individuals had with the children.

