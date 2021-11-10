Several circuit court cases set for trial, some sentenced

Nov. 10—Several cases in circuit court were set for trial dates last month, with other trial dates continued. Several other cases resulted in the accused entering into plea agreements.

Cases set for hearings with Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton included the following actions:

—Stephen George Williams, who is charged with three counts of attempted murder, was set for a hearing on Nov. 22.

—Thomas Darrell Ooten Jr., charged with second-degree assault, was set for final pretrial conference on Jan. 3, with a jury trial set for Jan. 16.

—Christopher Ryan Caldwell is set for a Nov. 22 pretrial on the charge of first-degree assault.

—Patrick Roby is set for jury trial on Jan. 10 for a charge of second-degree assault.

—Ryan James West is facing charges including 8 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 8 counts of first-degree rape of a child under 12 years old. He was set for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 22 and bond set at $350,000 cash.

—Tiberiu M. Iocsak will appear for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 22 on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of wanton endangerment against a police officer. Iocsak has completed an evaluation by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center and was deemed competent to stand trial.

—John Clark Douglas Jr. is set for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 22 on charges of kidnapping an adult and first-degree attempted rape.

—Quincey Shun Demarcus Jones is set for jury trial on Jan. 6 for charges of first-degree strangulation and first-degree criminal trespass.

—William Petrey is set for pretrial hearing on Nov. 22 on a charge of murder.

—Davis C. Landrum is set for pretrial on Nov. 22 for a charge of second-degree assault.

Those sentenced on Oct. 25 were:

—Larry Wayne Turner was sentenced to serve 2 years and 1 day for an amended charge of second-degree assault and 12 months for fourth-degree assault.

—Glen Edward Brooks Jr., incest, 5 years probated 5 years

Story continues

—Sarah M. Anders, incest, 5 years probated 5 years

—Melzena Lulabell Moore, first-degree manslaughter, 18 years with credit time served in jail

—Bridgette Rena Merritt, second-degree manslaughter and trafficking controlled substance, 5 years for manslaughter and 3 years for trafficking methamphetamine, to run consecutively for total of 8 years.

—Ashley Nicole Jones, second-degree robbery, 5 years probated 5 years

—Dennis Michael Johnson, second-degree burglary, 5 years probated 5 years and testify in trial against co-defendant

—Adam Matthew Anderson, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor in sex offense, 2 years and register as sex offender for 20 years. He is to have no contact with victim or victim's mother.

—Nora Lynn Bowman, second-degree robbery, 5 years; resisting arrest, 12 months, probated 3 years, to run concurrently, or at the same time.

The docket for Oct. 28 presided by Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay included:

—Jury trial for Timothy Scott Hammons and Ethan Hammons on charge of first-degree manslaughter was set aside with a pretrial conference set for Nov. 22.

—Kenneth Rose entered a guilty plea for first-degree rape and will be sentenced on Dec. 20.

—Casey D. Crawford was reset for jury trial on Jan. 11. He is facing charges of first-degree strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal trespassing.

—Andrew Kyle Grisby is facing charges of five counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Prosecuting and defense attorneys requested a continuance with the Nov. 9 trial date set aside.

—Edward Dale Brewer, charged with murder, had his jury trial date set aside and scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 20

—Andrew D. Myers entered plea for amended count of second-degree robbery with a 5-year sentence. Restitution is to be determined at sentencing on Dec. 20

—Nathan Matthew Myers, entered plea for amended count of second-degree robbery with a 5-year sentence. Restitution is to be determined at sentencing on Dec. 20

—Logan Robert Simpson entered a plea agreement to amended second-degree robbery and will serve a 5-year sentence. Restitution will be set at sentencing on Dec. 20

—Logan Brooke Baldwin, charged with murder, will appear for final pretrial hearing on March 3 and jury trial on March 16.

—Lisa Baker entered guilty pleas to first-degree wanton endangerment involving police officer, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Formal sentencing is set for Nov. 22. She has a $5,000 unsecured bond and is to have no contact with alcohol or drugs, no further violations and be present for all court dates.

—Charles Bryan Smith was set for jury trial on Jan. 13 on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening.