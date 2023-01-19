Victim, witnesses say crash near South End Rail Trail looked like end of police pursuit

Multiple witnesses and a victim told Channel 9 a serious crash in South End Wednesday evening looked like the end of a police pursuit.

Around 5 p.m. that day, Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene, which was at West Park Avenue and Camden Road near the Rail Trail.

Camden Road was blocked off near the light rail during the investigation. A pickup truck and tan Lexus sedan were seen with damage from the collision.

Now, one man who was hurt in that crash is asking questions. Mike Field told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz he was doing alright after the crash, but said he’s still sore along the left side of his body.

Field said he was leaving work Wednesday and was driving along Camden Road when he was hit. He said the white truck was driving fast toward him, flying through at least one intersection. Before he knew it, that truck rammed right into him, he said.

Field said he passed out for a few seconds and when he came to, police cars were all over the scene. He said officers arrested the man who was allegedly driving the white truck.

Several witnesses told Sáenz they saw multiple police cars with their lights flashing pursuing a white truck through South End before the crash.

Field said he’s sure it was a police pursuit, and added he understands and appreciates the work police officers do in our community. He said he used to be all for officers going after suspects but this has given him a new perspective.

“Someone could have died here,” Field said. “This was more than just a high-speed pursuit, this is maybe a way of approaching this that, in a populated area where there’s so many pedestrians, at 5:00 in the afternoon. Somebody easily could have been hit.”

He doesn’t know what the solution is, but he just wants to know why police were going after the driver. He also wanted to set the record straight that this wasn’t simply a crash officers were responding to.

