Several communities in Washington County to be without water on Tuesday
Some communities in Washington County will be without water on Tuesday, Pennsylvania American Water says.
The water will be turned off at 8 a.m. and should be back in service at around 5 p.m.
Crews will be connecting a new above-ground pressure-reducing valve near the Valley Volunteer Fire Station on Route 130 in Carroll Township.
New Eagle, Carroll Township and Monongahela will be without water.
Click here to see a map of the impacted areas.
