Several counties in PA are under drought advisory

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It might not be top of mind for many, but more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties are under a drought advisory this weekend.

The Department of Environmental Protection announced 13 counties will remain under a drought watch including Northampton County in the Lehigh Valley.

Meanwhile, Clinton County has been added to the drought warning list which has already been occupied by York County.

People living in Clinton and York counties are asked to reduce their water usage by six to nine gallons of water a day.

Here is a link to a map of the Drought Declaration which is updated daily.

