Several court cases returning for May

May 4—Christopher Clint Collier, 37, of Drumright was charged with first-degree manslaughter stemming from his alleged involvement in a fatality collision in Cushing.

He appeared in court Monday morning on the preliminary hearing docket before Judge Katherine Thomas.

He had a preliminary hearing date set for March 10, but that date was stricken due to Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington having a trial that week in Logan County.

His date was rescheduled for 9 a.m. June 23.

Stillwater man charged with sexual battery found incompetent

Cory Jones was charged with sexual battery and domestic assault and battery in January.

He had a competency evaluation order in February and it was returned April 4.

Royce Hobbs said he was found incompetent and waived his right to have a trial.

Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent agreed.

His date was reset for May 12, for announcement.

James Leroy Bear, has a jury trial set for this month and is appearing in court Tuesday for a further pretrial

Bear was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in 2019, and the date of the alleged offense was in 2018.

This isn't the first time Bear has been charged with crimes against children.

He has prior convictions from 1997 that landed him in prison.

The former victims, now adults, will testify at the upcoming trial as witnesses of the state.

Bear is represented by Hobbs.

Stillwater man found guilty by jury of child sexual abuse and child abuse has sentencing

Michael Phillip Kurtanic received three life sentences for the three counts of child sexual abuse and five years for the child abuse charge.

Kurtanic had a jury trial March 8, in which he testified that he was innocent.

Still, the jurors found him guilty after hearing the testimony from the children, Saville Center employees and Investigator Rockford Brown with the Payne County Sheriff's Department.

Kurtanic is being represented by Hobbs, and he ordered a pre sentence investigation.

Kurtanic will appear before Judge Stephen Kistler Tuesday, to be sentenced.