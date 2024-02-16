Several crashes reported across Miami Valley as heavy snowfall continues
Drivers traveling on Interstate 70 west of Richmond, Indiana, and the Miami Valley should prepare for delays.
According to Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Scott Keegan, I-70 westbound is closed at the 145-mile marker.
Those driving in the area are being rerouted north on Centerville Road to State Road 38.
Troopers on I-70 WB have reported multiple slide-offs and crashes near the 140-mile marker to the 150-mile marker, Keegan said.
Several crashes have been reported across Miami Valley roadways:
5:00 pm: I-75 South beyond Miami County Rest Area
5:20 p.m: I-75 North beyond Northwoods Boulevard
5:30 p.m.: US 35 East at SR-72 North
5:34 p.m.: I-70 westbound at the 66-mile marker
5:36 p.m.: 1145 Old Columbus Road
5:39 p.m.: Middle Urbana Road and Montego Drive
5:40 p.m.: I-70 West beyond I-75 North/South
5:49 p.m.: Hillside Avenue and North Burnett Road
5:50 p.m.: I-70 near the 32-mile marker
6:00 p.m.: Westbrook Road and Hoak Road
6:04 p.m.: I-70 near the 69-mile marker reports of a multiple-car crash
We will continue to update this story.