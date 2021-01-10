Several cruise trips have already been cancelled this year. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

MSC Cruise
Major cruise lines such as MSC Cruises have already begun sailings in Europe. James McEntee/AP

  •  No major US cruise line will be setting sail around the country until, at earliest, March.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends avoiding cruise trips as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on.

  • These are the updated 2021 sailing plans for cruise lines like the Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Disney Cruises.

Bad news for any eager cruisegoers: cruise lines are continuing to extend cruising suspensions into 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. 

The cruising industry initially saw a quiet period after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted and extended its no-sail order as the coronavirus pandemic began surging in 2020. But after months of of waiting, in October, the CDC replaced its mandatory sailing pause with the "Framework for Conditional Sailing Order," a list of rigorous requirements needed for cruise lines to continue operating again.

Despite this order, and the impending debut of several cruise ships over the next few years, the return of cruising still remains in limbo. Presently, no major US cruises will be setting sail until March the earliest, but many cruise line are now continuing to push back its sail dates as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge around the US.

Read more: COVID-19 has created a once-in-a-lifetime crisis for Carnival and Royal Caribbean, but after surviving hijackings and shipwrecks, the industry looks unsinkable

Keep scrolling to see the updated sailing suspension dates for several major cruise lines:

Norwegian Cruises

norwegian epic cruise ship
Norwegian Cruises. Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images

According to a suspended sailings update on December 29, 2020, Norwegian has hit the pause button on all of its cruises that were set to sail through March.

Princess Cruises

A fishing boat sails past the Princess Cruises&#39; Ruby Princess cruise ship as it docks in Manila Bay during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cavite city, Philippines, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Princess Cruises' Ruby Princess cruise ship docks in Manila Bay during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cavite city Reuters

Princess Cruises originally paused its trips through March, according to a notice posted on November 20, 2020. However, on January 6, the cruise line extended this timeline, announcing it would halt further sailings through May 14.

The Princess Cruises has also paused all sailings through November 1 that were set to be longer than seven days going to and from US ports, and any trips sailing to and from Japan through June 25, according to the November notice.

"We continue to prepare our ships for our return to service and we are eager to see our guests back on board to create summertime memories," Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises' president, said in a statement.

When the cruise line resume sailing, several ships - including the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess - will have Princess' MedallionClass Experience. This "experience" includes new health protocols and contactless features, to name a few details.

Carnival Cruises

carnival cruise
Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship is docked at the Port of Jacksonville amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

A full list of suspended sailing dates per ship is available on Carnival's website. According to this list, no Carnival cruises will be setting sail until after March 31, although several ships will stay docked even further into the future, according to a January 6 news release

For example, according to a press release posted on December 9, 2020, Carnival has set up dry docks for the Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise, and Carnival Valor, therefore halting any of the ships' embarkments through September 24, May 31, and September 11, respectively. 

"We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement on the news release.

Read more: Carnival's CEO told employees in an internal video that 'a new sense of optimism' in the cruising industry will let him end their 20% pay cuts

The upcoming inaugural Mardi Gras trip was also pushed back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Royal Caribbean

Wonder of the Seas cruise ship Royal Caribbean
The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean will be suspending any cruise trips through February 28, according to a December 17, 2020 update. The two exceptions to this are Australia-based sailings, which will stay suspended until April 30, and the new Odyssey of the Seas ship, which will stay docked until March 26. 

According to a press release from December 2, Royal Caribbean's Celebrity Cruises has also halted its trips through February 28, with a further suspension extension on South American sailings through April 7.

Read more: Carnival and Royal Caribbean salaries revealed: From $32,000 to $383,000, here's how much the cruise industry's power players pay some of their employees

Royal Caribbean's Silversea Cruises brand will stay suspended until April 1 (with the exception of the Silver Origin cruise, which will have a February 6 trip). Royal Caribbean's Azamara line will remain suspended through March 20.

The earliest Royal Caribbean ship to resume sailing will be in China with the Spectrum of the Seas. This particular ship will only be suspended through January 20.

Celebrity Cruises

celebrity cruises apex
Celebrity Cruises. Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has suspended all trips through February 28, and South America sailings with the winter 2021 program through April 7, according to a travel alert posted on December 2.

Holland America Line

holland america
Holland America. Reuters

Holland America will be pausing all cruise trips through April 30, according to an update on January 6. Alaska cruises originally set to depart through mid-May have also been canceled, although some will be halted even further into June.

Several international trips - specifically ones in Canada and the Mediterranean - will be frozen even longer with a pause extension through August for select trips. You can find the pause timeline on Holland America's website.

Read more: Vacationers already devote 35% of cruise trip budgets to onboard retail purchases - and experts say pandemic protocols will only make duty-free retail more pivotal

Disney Cruises

disney cruise
Disney Cruises. Christian Charisius / Reuters

According to a travel alert posted on December 11, 2020, Disney Cruises has halted all trips through February 28. Cruises longer than seven nights have been suspended even further. See the full list of suspended Disney Cruises here.

MSC Cruises

MSC Magnifica cruise ship passes through the Saint Mark Basin in Venice, Italy June 9, 2019..JPG
MSC Magnifica cruise ship in Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/File Photo

MSC released a list of cancellation dates per cruise ship. Trips on the MSC Armonia, for example, have been canceled until February 28, while the MSC Divinia won't see any sailings until after March 27.

P&O Cruises

P&amp;O Cruises
P&O Cruises. Jason Reed/Reuters

P&O has halted all trips through April. 

Read more: Carnival's CEO reveals the advice he would give to his 25-year-old self

