Several in custody after adults 'forced' their way into Merrill Middle School, had physical confrontation with staff, officers

OSHKOSH ‒ Multiple people are in custody after a number of adults "forced" their way into the school Wednesday afternoon and created a physical confrontation between them and school staff and police officers, according to Oshkosh Police.

Oshkosh Police said that around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, family members and "acquaintances" of a student involved in a fight earlier in the day showed up at Merrill Middle School.

The adults forced their way into the school and "created a disturbance" that led to the school resource officer calling for back up.

School staff and the school resource officer asked the people who were in the school to leave, but they refused, which led to a physical confrontation between the intruders and the school staff and officers.

Oshkosh police said "several adults" and one juvenile were taken into custody, and Merrill Middle School was put on lockdown until the incident ended.

The Oshkosh Northwestern reached out to the Oshkosh Area School District for comment. It has yet to respond prior to publication.

This is a developing story.

