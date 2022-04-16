Several in custody in suspicious death of Altoona man

Apr. 15—ALTOONA — Several persons of interest were in custody Friday in connection with the suspicious death of an older Altoona man found in Rockford, Ill.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken did not release the man's identity during a Friday afternoon news conference, pending family notification and because it is an ongoing investigation. She did say the man was about 80 years old.

Police in Rockford found the man's body on Tuesday morning in the Rock River near the Fordham Dam, according to that department's official Twitter account.

A medical examiner determined the death to be suspicious based on injuries found on the body, Bakken said. However, she said she could not yet speak Friday to what kind of injuries were found.

Exactly where the man died had not yet been stated by authorities as of Friday afternoon.

"That is still something we are working to determine," Bakken said, adding that police did not yet know how long the man's body was in the river.

By checking the man's fingerprints, Rockford police were able to identify the man and contacted Altoona police on Thursday.

A missing person's report for the man had not been filed with Altoona police, Bakken said.

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a search warrant was executed at a home on St. Andrew's Drive on Altoona's south side, just south of U.S. 12.

Investigators from the Altoona and Rockford police departments, and the state Justice Department's Division of Criminal investigation all went to the residence.

"A significant amount of evidence was collected and continues to be processed," Bakken said.

That included a van that police towed away from the residence.

Altoona police anticipated finishing their evidence collection on Friday evening at the home on St. Andrews Drive.

Bakken said she was not able to confirm whether those in custody and being interviewed in connection with the man's death were in Altoona or Rockford on Friday.

Story continues

"We're dealing with multiple different jurisdictions," she said.

The evidence points to this being an isolated incident, Bakken said, and there is no indication that the public is in danger.

Anyone who lives in the area is urged to contact the Altoona Police Department (715-839-6090) or Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers (715-874-TIPS) if they have observed any suspicious activity in the past week.

Bakken said Friday that tips have already been coming in and she appreciates those who have come forward with information.