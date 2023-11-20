Several dangerous clubs confiscated after assault in Port Hadlock

Deputies in Port Hadlock arrested a man after an assault with a club, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies responded to the report of an assault where the victim said a man approached and started to curse and scream at him.

The victim told deputies he was confused because the two men had never had an argument before.

According to deputies, the man approached the victim with a club that was described as 3 to 4 feet long with obsidian stones on the edges.

When deputies arrived, the victim’s face was bleeding.

For almost three hours, the man negotiated with deputies until he was eventually arrested on charges of assault.



