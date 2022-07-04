3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall, Danish police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Three people are dead and several others are injured, including three in critical condition, after a shooting Sunday at a mall in Copenhagen, according to police.

A suspect, a 22-year-old Danish man, was in custody after the shooting at the Fields shopping center, police inspector Søren Thomassen said at a news conference.

The names of the victims who died have not been released. Police did not release the exact number of injured people, but said three were in critical condition late Sunday.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, had a rifle and ammunition when he was arrested. He does not have a criminal record, Thomassen said.

“We are convinced the arrested suspect is the shooter in the mall shooting,” he said.

Police did not confirm or speculate on a motive in the attack.

Vi er talstærkt og massivt tilstede ved Fields, hvor vi har fået anmeldelser om skyderi. Vi opdaterer her, så snart vi har mere om den aktuelle situation #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) July 3, 2022

Copenhagen police received an emergency alarm at 5:37 p.m. local time, and the suspect was arrested at 5:48 p.m., officials said.

In a tweet about 6:30 p.m., police said they were present “in large numbers” at the Fields shopping mall, where they had received reports of shootings.

About 15 minutes later, police tweeted that "several people" had been shot, and they urged people inside to await police and others not on the site to stay away from the mall.

Vi er fortsat tilstede, der er afgivet skud og flere personer er ramt. Vi arbejder på stedet. Personer i Fields skal blive og afvente politiet. Alle andre personer skal holde sig væk fra Fields #politidk https://t.co/84Df2mspVD — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) July 3, 2022

An unverified video on social media appeared to show people running and screaming inside the mall as gunshots rang out. Witnesses said people inside the mall were crying and hiding in shops as they awaited news.

Police urged people who had been at the mall to contact their relatives.

A large police presence remained at Fields hours after the shooting and was expected to continue throughout the night.

Vi er fortsat massivt tilstede i Fields og arbejder på at sikre hele bygningen. Er man fortsat i Fields, så bliv hvor man er og afvent politiet #politidk https://t.co/84Df2mspVD — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) July 3, 2022

The mall is near the Royal Arena, where Harry Styles was scheduled to perform in concert Sunday night. The concert was later canceled at the direction of Danish police, entertainment company Live Nation said.

"I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting," Styles said in a tweet. "I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other."

In a statement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen extended her sympathies to those impacted by the shooting, and called for Danes to stand together.

"Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night," she said. "We have all been brutally torn out of the bright summer that we have just begun. It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Pointless."