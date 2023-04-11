Several dead, more than half a dozen injured after gunman opens fire inside Kentucky bank
Five people died and at least 8 were wounded, including a police officer, after a shooting inside of Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.
The man who livestreamed the murder of his colleagues in Kentucky was a finance graduate who had found out he was about to be fired from his banking job, sources have told US media.
BEIJING (Reuters) -A Chinese court sentenced two prominent human rights lawyers on Monday to jail terms of more than a decade each, a relative and rights groups told Reuters, the latest move in a years-long crackdown on civil society by President Xi Jinping. Xu Zhiyong, 50, and Ding Jiaxi, 55, went on trial behind closed doors in June last year on charges of state subversion at a court in Linshu county in the northeastern province of Shandong, relatives told Reuters at the time. Xu and Ding are prominent figures in the New Citizens Movement, which sought greater transparency into the wealth of officials and for Chinese citizens to be able to exercise their civil rights as written in the constitution.
Phoenix, Arizona police arrested a woman on Friday who was wanted in Mesa, Arizona as a suspect in a fatal shooting, and later linked to an earlier fatal shooting in Phoenix.
A wildlife photographer in the U.K. caught sight of two wise owls well hidden in the camouflage of an old wall and barn — and challenged others to see if they could spot them.
The family of deceased Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has filed a lawsuit against several people, businesses and the state of Florida, claiming he was drugged, robbed and extorted before he was fatally struck while standing drunk on a highway after running out of gas. The lawsuit, filed recently in Fort Lauderdale, alleges the former Ohio State star was drugged and robbed by a man and three women in the hours before the April 9, 2022, accident. Haskins, 24, had been in South Florida for offseason workouts with Steelers teammates when the accident happened.
There were two separate shootings in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Police received a call about the shooting around 11 a.m. LMPD's homicide unit is investigating and believes multiple suspects could be involved.
A 25-year-old bank employee opened fire at his workplace Monday in Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky, killing five people and wounding at least eight others in a livestreamed attack before police shot and killed him.One of those victims later succumbed to her injuries, the Louisville Police Department said, adding to another woman and three men killed in the attack -- all aged between 40 and 64 years old.
Juliana Farmer's LinkedIn page states she was a loan analyst with Old National Bank. But she was much, much more.
NASA has announced its 2023 Phase 2 NIAC grantees, a group of six futuristic concepts that include a radio telescope array on the moon and a new form of planetary defense.
An Alabama woman was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after she stole nearly $90,000 over an 11-year span from a church where she served as secretary.
A domestic helper got the shock of a lifetime when her employers gifted her with a free ticket for BTS member Suga’s upcoming world tour stop in Singapore. On April 4, TikTok user Kimberlee Ang (@kimberleeang) posted a minute-long video about the special surprise.
The four victims range in age from 40 to 63 years old. Police say the suspected shooter is also dead, and authorities are searching his home now. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
A gunman killed four people before being shot dead by responding police officers
State lawmakers are pushing to roll back gun laws on college campuses
The walkout by junior doctors, who form the backbone of hospital and clinic care in the National Health Service, is due to last until 7 a.m. on Saturday. Junior doctors — those in the first years of their careers — make up almost half of all NHS doctors. Health service bosses say as many as 350,000 scheduled operations and appointments will be canceled during the walkout.
Albanian criminals are attempting to smuggle weapons into the UK through an Adriatic port where the British Government has been forced to beef up security.
Grafton police are investigating after parents said an unknown man approached their young son in the bathroom of the Costco.
Sacramento County officials have for at least six months had foster children illegally living in cells in a former juvenile detention facility.