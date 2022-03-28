Several dead in rockslides in Oman

Reuters Videos

STORY: At least one protestor entered the room where she was recording the program and intended to touch her during the interview.After the recording, protestors chanted “out Le Pen” and “racist,” as they swarmed around the candidate while she was escorted out of the room and through the hotel.Her campaign intends to file a complaint, her spokesman Julien Odoul told Franceinfo.Opinion polls show Le Pen and President Emmanuel Macron as the likely two candidates to come out top in the first round of the election on April 10 and go through to the April 24 run-off vote, with Macron seen as the eventual winner.