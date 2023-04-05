Missouri tornado kills at least five as search effort continues

At least five people died after a tornado ripped through south-east Missouri overnight, authorities said.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing after the tornado touched down just before 04:00 (10:00 GMT) in Bollinger County, officials said.

Residents who emerged early on Wednesday morning to survey the damage found trees toppled on cars and and roofs ripped from homes.

Millions of Americans are under a tornado watch throughout Wednesday.

National Weather Service (NWS) officials on the ground said that preliminary reports indicate that the tornado was an EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Estimated peak winds reached 130mph (210km/h), the NWS says.

Officials told BBC News that local police and state highway patrol teams were assisting with rescue and recovery efforts.

Widespread damage reported after a tornado ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri

One resident told local reporters he woke up just as the storm pressed down on his home and urged his family to quickly hide in the bathroom.

The destruction comes as a powerful storm system that has so far killed at least 30 people continues to batter the region, spawning dozens of tornados and severe thunderstorms.

A large swathe of the US - stretching from Texas to the Great Lakes region - remains under a tornado watch on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There have been more than 80 reported tornadoes since 31 March, the weather service said.