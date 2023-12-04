Water rescue becomes recovery at Johnson Creek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rescue effort became a recovery mission Monday afternoon after someone was apparently swept downstream on an outdoor furniture cushion in the swelling Johnson Creek.

Portland Fire & Rescue rushed to Johnson Creek along with crews from Clackamas County Fire, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukie Police Department, to search the creek, which is high and running fast due to the recent weather.

Crews searched, both in the water itself and from above using a drone, but authorities said they didn’t find anyone. However, they did find a cushion matching the one reported downstream.

Shortly before 4 p.m., PF&R officials said “water conditions are unsafe to have divers enter the creek to search. When the conditions improve, the team will enter and begin a locate and recover operation.”

