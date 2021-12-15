Several deputies involved in contraband investigation at Richmond County jail

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta, Ga., Thursday morning September 3, 2020.

A criminal and internal investigation is underway at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center after inmates were found in possession of cellphones and contraband, with several deputies involved.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators received information over the weekend about inmates in one of the detention pods who were in possession of cellphones and other contraband. A subsequent search located cellphones, tobacco products and homemade edged weapons.

As the investigation and search of contraband spread across the jail, investigators discover more contraband. Several deputies were implicated as the source of the contraband being smuggled into the jail. According to the sheriff's office, the investigations may lead to several arrests.

The jail is on temporary lockdown and visitation has been suspended until further notice.

No names have been released by the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Richmond County deputies involved in jail contraband investigation