Several detained in drug investigation in Miami Beach where SWAT cops arrived

At least two people were detained early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Miami Beach.

The investigation led officers and members of Miami Beach’s SWAT team to serve a search warrant at a home near 75th Street and Carlyle Avenue at 6 a.m., according to Miami Beach police.

NBC6 recorded one man being taken into custody and put inside a police cruiser. The news station says another man, in handcuffs, was sitting on the ground.

POLICE ACTIVITY: This morning, pursuant to an ongoing narcotics investigation, MBPD’s SWAT Team and Strategic Investigations Section (SIS) executed a search warrant near 75 Street and Carlyle Avenue. Several subjects have been detained. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/oPsusLwgNH — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 3, 2021

Police have not disclosed additional details about the ongoing narcotics investigation or the search warrant. They also haven’t said how many people were detained.

