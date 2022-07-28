Several detained after heavy police presence on Jules
Jul. 28—Several people were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Jules Street between 22nd and 24th streets as part of a joint investigation between the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Bill Puett said that officers from the Special Response Team were serving a warrant in reference to an apparent string of thefts.
Charges had not yet been filed as of Wednesday evening. The investigation is ongoing.