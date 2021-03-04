Several detained after SWAT team called to Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood

Mar. 4—A SWAT team was called to Banksville Road in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood and several people were detained Wednesday after an investigation into a reported abduction led police to two hotels, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to a 911 report of an abduction in progress on the 300 block of Bausman Street in the city's Knoxville neighborhood just before 3 p.m.

Police soon located a vehicle connected with the reported abduction near 1000 Banksville Road, about two miles from Bausman Street, and called the SWAT team.

The alleged victim and alleged perpetrators were quickly found.

Nobody was hurt, according to police.

The investigation revealed that several people in two neighboring Banksville Road hotels — a Comfort Inn & Suites and a Days Inn — had warrants for their arrest, according to police.

Multiple people have been detained for questioning.

Further details were not immediately available.

This was the third SWAT team response in Pittsburgh in three days.

Early Tuesday morning a SWAT team responded to a Perrysville Avenue home in Perry North when a reported "male in crisis" barricaded himself inside a home, according to the public safety department. Negotiators convinced the man to surrender himself safely and without incident, according to the department.

On Tuesday afternoon another man barricaded himself inside a home on Chartiers Avenue in the city's Elliot neighborhood, police said. He also surrendered without incident.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@triblive.com or via Twitter .