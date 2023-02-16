Several drug arrests at red-tagged property in Corning

Feb. 16—Six Corning residents were arrested on drug-related charges during the early morning hours of Feb. 9, when a search warrant was served at a residence on Samson Avenue at Barham Road west of town.

The search warrant was served at 22351 Samson Ave., by Corning police officers, the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, Tehama County District Attorney's Office and Tehama County Probation, as the result of an ongoing investigation into residents at the property suspected of selling drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl.

The Corning Police Department said it had received numerous complaints from nearby residents about possible drug activity at the Samson Avenue property, which is littered with trash, vehicles, motorhomes, trailers and other debris.

According to a man located at the residence, several people live in motorhomes and trailers on the property and it is frequented by visitors often.

Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears said over the course of the past year officers made more than a dozen contacts and arrests of suspects regarding people coming from and going to the property with illegal drugs and guns.

During the service of the search warrant an illegal firearm was allegedly located and 20 people were contacted or detained — of which six were arrested for outstanding warrants, possession of narcotics or firearms.

In addition, Tehama County Code Enforcement red-tagged the property and an eviction order was issued.

Arrested was: — Rick D. Dry, 48, of Corning who was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $25,000 bail and suspicion of felony person prohibited from possessing firearm/ammunition, possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substance while armed with loaded firearm, and misdemeanor deliver drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

The following were all booked and released on their own recognizance: — Christopher Carl Martin, 37, of Corning booked into the jail on suspicion of felony burglary, failure to appear in court, and misdemeanor grand theft, vandalism and other charges. — Tenatia Jackson and Tina Thompson were booked on drug-related charges. — Clifford Cleland, 36, of Corning was booked on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance. — Randy Lee Houston, 52, of Corning was booked on suspicion possession of controlled substance and keeping storage for sales of a controlled substance.