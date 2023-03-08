Several emergency responders will be at Columbiana Centre. Here’s when and why

A large law enforcement presence is expected to be seen at Columbiana Centre Wednesday, but the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says it’s nothing to worry about.

Deputies will be participating in a training exercise, according to the sheriff’s department.

It’s not expected to interfere with any shoppers at the mall in the popular Harbison area where there are several retail businesses and restaurants. The training exercise will take place after normal business hours, the sheriff’s department said. Columbiana Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the mall’s website.

“If you see several emergency responders and vehicles, please do not be alarmed. Everything is okay and part of the training!” the sheriff’s department said.

Columbiana Centre mall

Information about what the training the emergency responders will be doing, and why it will take place at the mall, was not available.

In April 2022, there was a shooting and melee at Columbiana Centre that injured 15 people.

The Columbia Police Department said three men came to the mall with guns and exchanged gunfire. Nine people were shot and six others were hurt as people fled from the gunfire. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, police said.

None of the victims injured in the shooting and melee died.

Since that incident, there has been increased security and a greater police presence at the mall. That includes the addition of a specially trained firearm-detecting dog.

Firearms are strictly prohibited at Columbiana Centre, which is a private property owned by Brookfield Properties.

Columbiana Centre welcomes millions of guests a year and provides for thousands of retail associate jobs, the mall’s spokeswoman previously said.