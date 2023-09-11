Several employees injured after explosion at an Archer-Daniels-Midland US facility

(Reuters) -Several employees were injured at an Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) facility in Decatur, Illinois, after an explosion in its processing complex, the company said in a statement on Sunday night.

CNN reported that at least eight people were injured in the explosion, citing officials.

The CNN report said it was unclear how serious the injuries were, citing deputy fire chief Dan Kline.

ADM said the incident happened at 7:11 p.m. CDT (12:11 a.m. GMT) and that the injured had been taken to a hospital.

The company said it did not have a confirmed cause of the incident as of Sunday night.

The Decatur site, ADM's North American headquarters and its largest facility globally, houses a soybean crushing plant and one of the largest corn wet mills in the world. It also has the capacity to produce 375 million gallons of ethanol biofuel annually, making it the largest in the country, according to the Renewable Fuels Association.

It was not immediately clear whether the blast would affect its processing facilities. The company did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

(Reporting by Evelyn Nikhila S in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gerry Doyle)