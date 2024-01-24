Several factors leading Wichita schools to consider cuts to buildings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – District officials from Wichita Public Schools are considering closing up to six schools. With the school board considering cuts, some say there are many things that led to this decision.

“I personally believe we have an opportunity here to shape what we want our school district to look like in the next 2 to 3 years that is aligned with helping all students succeed and be future-ready in this rapidly changing world,” said USD 259 Board President Stan Reeser on Tuesday.

Reeser also talked about several factors leading up to the possibility there could be school buildings closing.

“The factors that have led the Wichita Public Schools to consider budget cuts and possible attendance center building closings is a loss of enrollment, the ending of COVID funds designated for education, our aging buildings – where the average age of our school buildings is now 60 years old – which has lead to a deferred maintenance problem. The final factor is an under-utilization problem in the use of our facilities, especially at elementary and middle school buildings,” he said.

Reeser also addressed special education funding.

“If we had full funding of special education programs as required by State Law, this definitely would have helped push these cuts into the future years. But at some point a future BOE (board of education) would have still needed to address these problems,” he said.

State school board member Jim McNiece from Wichita also talked about special education funding. He does not have high hopes more special education funding will come forward from the State of Kansas.

“Special education funding is a key part of the funding formula,” said McNiece. “In two ways. One, the money for special education is crucial for the success and development of our special education students. They – many times – get more money in terms of dollars themselves. And services because they need them. And those needs are a need we need to take responsibility for. Regrettably, the state legislature has not funded either regular education, though they have funded special education more appropriately.”

“We’re stealing money, yet, from regular education to fund special ed. Based on past performances over the past years, I doubt very much (it) will change in terms of the funding formula. There will be a lot of talk and a lot of yacking back and forth, but when it comes right down to it, the formula for special education will be short-funded. And the funding for regular education will also be short-funded. So everybody loses,” he said.

Reeser says he expects more information soon on what cuts could be done to make up for a shortfall of up to $42 million for next year. The school board is expected to announce what buildings could be the target for closure early next month.

