Several felony cases returned to court

Jun. 16—Several people charged with felonies appeared before Judge Stephen Kistler Tuesday.

The felony docket began at 8:30 a.m. and had several cases throughout the morning and afternoon.

Clyde Fields, of Stillwater, returned to court for the second-degree murder and violation of a protective order charges. Fields was also charged with unauthorized removal of a dead body in Logan County.

Both cases are related to the death of Roshauna Ray. She was found unconscious in January of last year in front of Mercy Hospital in Guthrie.

She had multiple stab wounds, and Fields was arrested in connection with her death.

Ray and Fields had been in a domestic relationship and she filed for a protective order prior to this incident.

Fields is being represented by Jason Lowe, a member of the House of Representatives.

He was in court for a second continued pretrial.

Cushing man charged with child sexual abuse has further pretrial

Jerry Watkins was originally charged with three counts of child sexual abuse, but two of those charges were dismissed after he had a preliminary hearing in November.

Watkins has been at the Payne County Jail since his arrest in July, with a $50,000 bond.

He has a jury trial date set for October.

Stillwater man charged with sexual battery has first pretrial

Nathan Taff was accused of violating a customer at Super Thrift, where Taff was working at the time prior to his arrest.

The victim said Taff cat called her and placed her hand on his genitals.

Taff entered into a not guilty plea to the charges brought against him and waived his right to have a preliminary hearing.

Taff's next court date is unknown at this time.

Glencoe man charged with second-degree murder has final pretrial

Tyler Ryba was charged with second-degree murder after he accused of causing a fatal collision in 2018.

Stillwater resident Karen Nelson was killed after she was hit head-on by Ryba, who was believed to have been under the influence at the time of the collision.

Ryba has a jury trial scheduled for this month and if convicted he faces between 10 years to life in prison.