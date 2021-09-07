Several felony court cases returning to court

Sep. 6—A former nail salon worker who was charged with multiple counts of sexual battery is appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Nam Huu Nugyen, 47, has been in the Payne County Jail since he was apprehended in New York after criminal charges were filed. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery in 2020, and after his preliminary hearing one charge was dismissed and amended to sexual battery to better fit the crime.

Nugyen is being represented by Royce Hobbs, who has requested a bond reduction several times. Each time it has been denied.

He has a jury trial set for Feb. 7 and will require an interpreter.

Former reserve officer from Washington, Oklahoma, returning to court on felony charge

Tyler Ruben Ruiz, 32, of Moore, is accused of using electronic equipment for lewd or lascivious purpose, after a woman alleged she found a hidden camera in her residence earlier this year.

He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Former Payne County Jail employee charged with child sexual abuse appearing in court

Lane Tyrel Long was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in 2019.

He was scheduled to appear for a jury trial in July, but the child victim died in a fatality collision after the car she was riding in was hit head-on by a man who police alleged was driving under the influence.

He will be in court Tuesday afternoon for another continued pretrial.

Stillwater man charged with child sexual abuse appearing for preliminary hearing

Hector Escobedo Vazquez, 36, of Stillwater, was charged with one count of child sexual abuse in November.

He has been on the preliminary hearing docket several times after being charged.

Vazquez was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing July 6, but Judge Katherine Thomas recused herself, so the preliminary hearing was stricken.

Payne County Investigator Rockford Brown, the victim and Saville Center Nurse Practitioner Brandi Watts were subpoenaed to testify at the preliminary hearing.

He will appear Wednesday morning before Judge Michael Kulling for the preliminary hearing.