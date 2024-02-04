Several flights at Sacramento International Airport canceled amid atmospheric river storm

(FOX40.COM) — Several departure and arrival flights at Sacramento International Airport are canceled amid an atmospheric river storm that’s impacting all of California.

Sixteen Southwest Airline flights scheduled to arrive in Sacramento on Sunday have been cancelled so far, according the the airports website. Some of those flights include arrivals from Burbank, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Ontario, Orange County, Portland, San Diego, and Salt Lake City.

An additional 13 flights departing from Sacramento have also been canceled.

