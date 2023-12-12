Several Florissant officers recognized for outstanding service

FLORISSANT — On Monday, several Florissant police officers and a dispatcher were recognized for their work on three separate incidents. Arresting a suspect in a robbery, saving a woman’s life after she fired a gun at an officer, and patrolling neighborhoods on their days off are a few reasons the officers were commended at Monday’s city council.

“We put out the call to our officers and said, ‘hey we would like some volunteers to come in on their days off, work some extra hours, and try to get in that area and see what’s going on and what our residents were concerned about,'” said Chief Tim Fagan.

He said residents contacted the police department about issues near Graham and Dunn. For two months, officers came in on their days off, made 12 felony arrests in the area, and made arrests for drug charges.

Chief Fagan said three officers Monday night were also commended for their response to a distress call of a woman at a local park.

“As the officer was exiting his vehicle, the woman exited a vehicle that she was in and pointed a firearm at the officer and actually pulled the trigger in an attempt to shoot him. Fortunately for everyone involved that weapon did not fire,” said Chief Fagan.

He said the woman then tried to use the firearm on herself.

“The officer recognized that and was able to approach and use a less lethal weapon and really get this woman in custody, saving, you know, his life and frankly, her life. It was a very dangerous situation and a very scary situation. This officer went above and beyond.,” said Chief Fagan.

