Several gathered to remember victims of COVID, homicide
Several gathered to remember victims of COVID, homicide
Several gathered to remember victims of COVID, homicide
"We expect more arrests to be made," the brother of student-athlete Cole Hagan, said. "But things are moving in the right direction and we're grateful for that."
Some residents of the San Francisco area are leaving cars unlocked, windows rolled down and trunks open in order to combat the spike in car break-ins.
A Chicago man has died after he was violently beaten while decorating his home for Christmas, according to the police and his family.
Indian women make up 36% of all global suicides in the 15 to 39 years age group.
Maxwell is standing trial on child-sex-trafficking charges in New York. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Jana Duggar has broken her silence about being charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
A blown tire transformed a drive home across Interstate 75 into a tragic plunge into an Alligator Alley canal Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man was arrested on Dec. 13.
Motions have been made to dismiss all charges permanently.
Jeffrey Bryant HansonA sorority at the University of Alabama has axed its chapter president from her post and booted another member after racist text messages were leaked on social media.The vile texts were sent when Alpha Phi sorority members ventured to a bar in Tuscaloosa last week—and some started complaining about the spot, according to University of Alabama’s The Crimson White newspaper.“I’m gonna yack, it smells so bad in here,” then-president Katherine Anthony reportedly wrote in the tex
The woman didn't want to cook for her family again.
Surveillance video released by police shows the thieves taking their time stealing items, then running out of the store.
An Indiana prosecutor did not pursue criminal charges, but experts who reviewed a jail video say they observed sadistic and criminal behavior.
Yep, Kraft will actually pay you to buy dessert this year.
Erik Charles Maund, a partner at Maund Automotive Group, and two other men have been charged in connection with a kidnapping conspiracy in 2020 that resulted in a double murder in Tennessee.
A substitute English teacher at a Florida high school has been arrested after an alleged video shared on Snapchat showed her having sex with a student,
A teenager and a woman are facing assault charges following an assault incident near Rincon High School Tuesday.
Four people robbed the Bath & Body Works store Sunday evening on Howe Road, with one person pepper spraying the store manager.
The FBI has processed and is analyzing evidence gathered as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding how a cruise ship passenger went overboard during a trip from Los Angeles to Mexico, officials confirmed Tuesday.
“You live by the gun, you die by the gun,” the sister of the 2020 victim told a local outlet. “It’s just what it is.”