Several groups of Russian UAVs enter Ukraine, air defence deployed in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Several groups of Russian kamikaze drones have entered Ukraine and are moving across its territory; air defence has been deployed in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The first report that the UAVs were on the territory of Ukraine emerged at 18:37.

The Air Force reported at 19:26 that groups of attack UAVs had entered the airspace of Poltava Oblast from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, heading northwest, and several more groups were seen over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

"Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv oblasts face the threat of attack UAVs," the statement said.

Several more groups are over Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, heading west/northwest.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military issued a warning about the threat of ballistic missile attacks in Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Air Force also added that the existing air-raid warning in Kharkiv Oblast stemmed from Russian tactical aircraft activity. There is a threat of aircraft weaponry deployment.

Updated: As of 19:51, the attack drones were moving as follows: UAVs over Kirovohrad Oblast were heading towards Cherkasy Oblast; UAVs over Mykolaiv Oblast were heading towards Kirovohrad and Odesa oblasts; UAVs over Poltava and Dnipro oblasts were heading northwest.

Updated: As of 20:30, groups of attack UAVs are moving from Cherkasy Oblast towards Kyiv Oblast; north/northwest from Odesa Oblast; north/northwest towards Cherkasy Oblast from Kirovohrad Oblast; and from Cherkasy Oblast towards Kyiv Oblast via the town of Pereiaslav.

"Cherkasy, take cover! UAVs over the city area," Ukraine's Air Force stressed.

An air-raid warning has been announced in many oblasts of Ukraine, from the country's south to the north through the centre.

Updated: As of 20:58, the movement of attack UAVs was as follows: in Vinnytsia Oblast (Ladyzhyn/Tulchyn), they headed in the northwards; in Kyiv Oblast (Bila Tserkva), they flew westwards, and another group of attack UAVs was heading from Kherson Oblast to Mykolaiv Oblast.

Updated: At 21:30, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that groups of assault UAVs launched from Kherson Oblast were flying through Mykolaiv Oblast in the direction of Kirovohrad Oblast. Several groups of drones were recorded moving from the northern and southern areas of Vinnytsia Oblast in the direction of Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

As a result, the Air Force warned that the threat of Shahed-type drones existed in all areas where an air-raid alarm had been issued.

Updated: As of 23:01, the air-raid alarm persists in Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil oblasts. The Air Force reported that the Shahed attack UAVs spotted in Vinnytsia Oblast were heading for Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Updated: As of 24:00 on 28-29 November, the all-clear has been given in all regions except Khmelnytskyi Oblast, where air defence forces are still on high alert, as reported by local authorities.

