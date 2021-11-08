Several guns stolen from local pawn shop

Nov. 8—Five rifles were stolen from a pawn shop in downtown Milledgeville early Tuesday, local authorities say.

The assorted firearms were taken from Quality Pawn on South Wayne Street, according to Milledgeville Police Department Road Patrol Commander Mal. Linc Boyer.

As of Thursday afternoon, police were still busy investigating the burglary.

Police had made no arrests as of press time on Friday.

In a press release, Boyer said patrol officers responded to a burglary alarm sounding at the business at 2:25 a.m. and that a minute later, the first officers arrived at the business.

Officers were able to see that someone had smashed out the pawn shop's front window and gone inside and stolen the guns and had left the scene by the time police got there.

Police did not indicate how the intruders broke the window out to gain entry.

When detectives got there, they immediately began pulling surveillance video and processing the crime scene, Boyer said.

Here is a list of the types of guns stolen from Quality Pawn, according to a police report filed by Officer Serinity Peavey. They include:

* a Savage 64 .22-caliber semi-automatic long rifle;

* a Smith & Wesson M & P 15-22 AR-style .22-caliber long rifle;

* a Stag 15 Complete AR 5.56-caliber rifle;

* a Diamondback AR 5.56-caliber rifle;

* a Gamo Swarm Maxxim G2 AR-style pellet gun; and

* a rifle scope cover.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-413-4090 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-682-7463.