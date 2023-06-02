Several holes found in fences at Fulton County Jail, deputies making sure no inmates escaped

Deputies found several holes in fences at the back of the Fulton County Jail on Friday afternoon. Now, they are making sure no one escaped through them.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says three large holes were found during an afternoon perimeter security check.

They also found a “breach” in a newly repaired window on the fifth floor. A security count accounted for all inmates being held on the fifth floor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say a master count is currently underway at the jail to make sure no one escaped.

It is unclear how or when the holes were made. Deputies are currently investigating.

Sheriff’s office officials say they are currently repairing the holes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last month, Channel 2 Action News reported on an inmate who dug a hole through a shower wall made of concrete and metal. He was not, however, trying to escape.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned that the inmate, Kavian Thomas, used the hole to reach a nearby cell block and stab another inmate. He received non-life-threatening injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS: