Several homes evacuated, road closed due to gas leak in Decatur, officials say

Several homes were evacuated in Decatur on Wednesday evening due to a gas leak.

According to Atlanta Gas Light, a contractor, unrelated to the company, was working on the water lines at the intersection of Kathryn Ave and Coventry Road and accidentally hit a 6-inch gas line.

The fire department evacuated four houses out of precaution.

The intersection is now closed until further notice.

The City of Decatur released the following statement:

Warning: Due to a gas leak, the intersection of Kathryn Ave and Coventry Road is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until further notice. Atlanta Gas Light is currently on scene.

Crews on site cut the gas and started on repairs.

As of early Thursday morning, crews are still working.

