Several hurt, one critically, in west Las Vegas stolen vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people were hurt early Saturday morning in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Las Vegas.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. when officers received a report of a crash between four vehicles in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard in west Las Vegas.

A release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials said a stolen silver Hyundai Elantra traveling west Tropicana Avenue at high speeds ran a red light, striking a Chevrolet Trax. The collision redirected the vehicles into two other vehicles, a Cadillac and a Toyota, that had stopped on Tropicana Avenue.

Four people were taken to area hospitals, one of them in critical condition, police said. The driver of the stolen Hyundai is described as being in their 30s. That person’s injury is listed as “unknown.” One passenger in the stolen vehicle, described as in their 20s or 30s, faces life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in the stolen vehicle is listed as 23 years old and also faces life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trax, a 44-year-old woman, was critically injured. A 29-year-old man and a 73-year-old man faced minor injuries.

Officials expect roads in the area to be impacted for several hours.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3595. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

