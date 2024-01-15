Several inches of snow expected in mountains

There is a winter storm warning in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for mountain communities, including Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.

Charlotte Weather Conditions and Video

Most areas will see between 1-3 inches of snow. Some isolated parts could get 4-6 inches.

Slick roads, very cold temperatures and poor visibility are the biggest threats.

Freezing rain cannot be ruled out.

>>At noon on Channel 9, get the latest winter forecast from Severe Weather Center 9.



























