Several inches of snow possible in Sheboygan Friday. Here's what to know.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Another winter storm could bring heavy snow and winds to Sheboygan this weekend.

Lakeshore communities and the Fox Valley could see 6 to 12 inches of snow and wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It issued a winter storm watch Jan. 11 for several regions including Sheboygan, from 6 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday.

Potentially hazardous and near-blizzard conditions could make travel “very difficult to impossible” Friday afternoon and evening, according to the NWS. Windy conditions could bring down tree branches and lead to power outages.

Check back here for local weather updates and subsequent cancellations and closures as The Sheboygan Press follows the storm.

