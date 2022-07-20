Several injured after American Airlines flight hits turbulence
An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after severe turbulence. Several people aboard the flight were injured. Errol Barnett has the details.
Draymond knows the type of impact his teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have on the game of basketball.
A legal fight with the Naked Cowboy, preserving a 143-year-old home and a new public art program are on this week's City Commission meeting agenda.
Turbulence injured six people inbound to Nashville International Airport.
A pair of naturalized U.S. citizens from China are accused of funneling a portion of investors’ money intended for a China-themed park to the re-election campaign of then-president Donald Trump in 2017. Sherry Li, 50, and Lianbo Wang, 45, were arrested in Long Island, New York, and charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, as well as wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Prosecutors say the pair illegally used $600,000 from Chinese and Singaporean investors who thought they were funding a park to be built in upstate New York.
A Fukuoka Prefecture junior high school in Kurume, Japan, punished a female student with three days of “separate-room schooling” and a reflective essay after discovering she had plucked her eyebrows. The school’s director of education, Miki Hata, defended the decision and claimed that plucking eyebrows can cause a distraction from schoolwork. A councilperson of Kurume city, 61-year-old Mutsumi Kaneko, argued that the rule lacks “logic” and that the punishment was too severe.
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday sent a letter to President Biden urging him to personally intervene in the case of an American businessman imprisoned in China on charges criticized as unjust and arbitrary. Suozzi, in his letter to Biden, said that the American Kai Li is facing “imminent danger,” with his health rapidly deteriorating…
The man shot by police on a Doral rooftop Monday afternoon had escaped from a nearby Florida Department of Corrections facility on Friday.
Chuck Schumer said Wednesday he is working to build support among Senate Republicans for a bill to recognize same-sex marriage on the federal level.
The market historian and GMO cofounder said the slump in asset prices could last anywhere between six months and three years.
The Ryokan Retreat experience offers several perks at Nobu's Malibu and Palo Alto hotels.
EXCLUSIVE: Derek Hough is celebrating more than just his recent Emmy nomination for his choreography work in the ABC special The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough. The longtime Dancing with the Stars pro-turned judge has signed an overall deal with Walt Disney Television Alternative. The pact not only keeps Hough as a judge on DWTS […]
The tour has featured speakers including Eric Trump, the MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and the conspiracy-theory spreading InfoWars host Alex Jones.
There was no additional information on the condition of the hospitalized passengers.
The flight, which was headed to Portland, Oregon, had to circle the airport for over 2 hours Tuesday before landing.
Demand for cruises is surging and Arizonans are showing lots of interest in setting sail. Here's where you can go from 3 southern California cities.
Fitness is booming – and not just the physical kind. While more and more of us are returning to gyms, society’s pandemic experience has propelled mental health into the mainstream. Working out is no longer just about losing weight and getting a six-pack, it is also about nourishing both our mental and physical fitness.
Amid the travel ongoing chaos happening in European airports this summer, a Delta Air Lines plane carrying only lost luggage was flown from London to Detroit on July 11.
United Airlines reported its first quarterly profit without the help of government aid since the start of the pandemic, but is planning a more-restrained schedule to try to run more reliably.
More airport chaos could be on the way as the summer travel season continues. It follows major cancellations and delays over Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July weekend. Over the July 4 weekend, airlines canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights and another 25,000 were delayed. Many of the hiccups were blamed on weather and staffing shortages, so that begs the question, how are the airlines making good with passengers?
The CDC's COVID-19 program for cruise ships is officially over.