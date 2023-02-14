Several injured in apartment fire in Crawford Roberts neighborhood

Several people were injured in an overnight fire in the city’s Crawford Roberts neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment building at 511 Protectory Place.

A 911 dispatcher said there were several transports to local hospitals but could not say exactly how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting.

We are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

TRENDING NOW:

17-year-old boy shot, killed in Carrick Woman charged after allegedly shooting, killing boyfriend in Cranberry Township Target 11 Exclusive: Officer accused of sexually assaulting another officer wins back job VIDEO: Fraternal Order of Police holds private service for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts