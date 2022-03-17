Two dead in Broward bus shooting and nearby crash, police say. The suspect is arrested.

A shooting on a bus and a subsequent car crash left two people dead and at least five injured Thursday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, police say — adding that the suspected gunman has been caught.

Officers closed all traffic on West Broward Boulevard between the 1400 block and 1100 block, Fort Lauderdale police tweeted at 3:36 p.m. Authorities note the shooting did not involve an officer.

Four people were taken to the hospital after the shooting on the Broward County Transit bus, according to police. The bus stopped in the parking lot of the police station.

As a result of the gunfire, a car crashed — injuring three more people who were treated at the scene.

Out of the seven injured, one died on the scene and another person died after being taken to the hospital. Two victims are still hospitalized.

#FLPD #UPDATE



This shooting is not police involved.



Eastbound and westbound traffic on W Broward Boulevard is shutdown between the 1400 block and the 1100 block. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes. https://t.co/y7IWw6pNNy — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) March 17, 2022

Broward County Transit did not provide a statement.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on a Broward County Transit bus Thursday afternoon near the Fort Lauderdale police station on Broward Boulevard, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Shot from WSVN of the shooting scene on a bus at 1300 Broward Blvd. in Ft. Lauderdale on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (Courtesy: WSVN-Channel 7).

Additional information on the shooting was not yet available.

This is a developing story.