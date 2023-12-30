Several injured in head-on crash on River Road in Muhlenberg Township

Dec. 29—Several people, including children, were injured in a head-on crash Friday afternoon in the 2800 block of River Road in Muhlenberg Township.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Kelly's Lock Overlook.

Fire police were called to divert traffic off River Road near Leisczs Bridge Road.

Emergency medical personnel were evaluating several patients, some of which were transported to area hospitals for unspecified injuries, township police said.

The names have not been released.

Investigation is ongoing, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.