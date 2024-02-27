Several Injured as High-Speed Pursuit of Suspect Ends in Crash

Several people were left injured in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 26, after a high-speed pursuit of a suspect on a motorcycle ended in a crash, with the military blaming a motorist who they said ran a red light.

According to a statement released by the Ecuador Armed Forces, a military patrol was in pursuit of the suspect when their vehicle was hit.

They said the driver of the car fled the scene, leaving an injured girl inside the vehicle. She was taken to hospital. Five soldiers were also reported injured. Credit: Ecuador Armed Forces via Storyful