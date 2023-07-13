Several injured in shooting in Airway Plaza in El Paso

A shooting with reports of multiple victims erupted after midnight Thursday in the Airway Plaza area of bars and restaurants in East-Central El Paso.

More than a dozen police vehicles and ambulances were at the scene of the shooting on Airway Plaza at 1160 Airway Blvd.

A tweet from a Channel 7-KVIA reporter showed Airway lined with emergency vehicles with lights flashing.

El Paso Police and emergency crews are on scene of a shooting at 1160 Airway Boulevard. Multiple people have been transported to area hospitals. @abc7breaking pic.twitter.com/MYrhudYRdL — Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_EPTX) July 13, 2023

More details were not immediately available as an investigation continued into the morning.

Last November, the Airway Plaza parking lot was the scene of a shooting that wounded a man in a car following a fight inside the Bad Habits Bar & Grill. A man was arrested on aggravated assault charges in that case.

The Airway shooting is the latest in a string of gun violence involving multiple victims in El Paso in less than a week. On Wednesday, three people were injured in a shooting on Blanco Avenue in South-Central El Paso and eight teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a house party last Friday night in the Upper Valley. There were no deaths.

Police investigations continue in both of those cases, also.

Anyone with information regarding any shooting may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online: www.cselpaso.org.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Several injured in shooting in Airway Plaza in El Paso